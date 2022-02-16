Canada's House of Commons erupts after Trudeau accuses Jewish MP of supporting swastikas --The speaker of the House of Commons admonished Trudeau and others to avoid 'inflammatory' language | 16 Feb 2022 | The Canadian House of Commons erupted in shouts of condemnation Wednesday after Prime Minister Justin Trudeau replied to a Jewish member of Parliament by accusing members of the opposing Conservative Party of "standing with people who wave swastikas." Trudeau, a member of the Liberal Party, made his comment in response to being grilled by Conservative MP Melissa Lantsman during a tense, emotional Question Period, which occurs every sitting day in the Canadian House of Commons when members of Parliament ask questions of government ministers, including the prime minister. Lantsman, who became the first Jewish woman to be elected as a Conservative MP last October, read a 2015 quote from Trudeau when he said, "If Canadians are going to trust their government, their government needs to trust Canadians."