Canadian casket maker says demand for child-sized coffins has increased 'dramatically' since 2020 --"All casket sales are up dramatically in the last two years, call it what you will, magic or the vaccine, but something has happened that is causing unprecedented amount of deaths." | 18 July 2022 | A Canadian casket maker sounded an alarm over what he says is a significantly higher than usual amount of child coffin sales, which he has linked to the COVID jabs. In a recent episode of the Stew Peters show, Toronto area casket salesman Mick, who asked only his first name be used, revealed that child-sized coffin sales have gone through the roof. Mick noted that the "smaller-size orders have never been so popular." "I would like to mention that all casket sales are up dramatically in the last two years, call it what you will, magic or the vaccine, but something has happened that is causing unprecedented amount of deaths," Mick said.