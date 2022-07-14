Canadian gov't invests $8.5 million in insect agricultural company to 'develop more sustainable' food products | 29 June 2022 | (London, Ontario) Agriculture and Agri-Food Canada revealed June 27 an $8.5 million investment to Aspire, an insect agricultural company, to build a new production facility in Canada. The facility will process cricket-based protein, helping to advance the use of insect proteins in human and pet food products. According to Agriculture and Agri-Food Canada, food-grade processing of insects is relatively new in Canada; however, insect-based proteins create an opportunity for the country's agri-food industry to develop more sustainable products... Founded in 2013, Aspire strives to tackle worldwide food scarcity [created by and for the WEF to hasten the arrival of Klaus Schwab's Great Reset] with a focus on edible insect production, therefore developing highly nutritious foods and lowering its environmental impact. Currently, the company has production facilities in London, Ontario, and Austin, Texas.