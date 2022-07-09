Canadian leaders weigh 'online harm' bills which would further restrict free speech | 6 Sept 2022 | Political leaders in Canada are moving forward with plans to impose further restrictions on online free speech. They have assembled an "expert advisory group" to develop so-called "online harm" bills which will hold online service providers "responsible for addressing harmful content on their platforms and creating a safe online space that protects all Canadians," according to the government's website. However, others worry that the Canadian government is stoking fears regarding hate speech, child exploitation, the sharing of non-consensual images, incitements to violence, and terrorism -- all of which are already illegal -- to pass sweeping restrictions against free speech that the government just doesn't like. Douglas Blair, an American writing for the Daily Signal, warns that Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's "brand of authoritarian speech-policing" may soon metastasize in the U.S. Citing Trudeau's stringent crackdown on the truckers of the Freedom Convoy, who were protesting continued government shutdowns earlier this year, Blair claims that elites in both Canada and America "will ruthlessly enforce orthodoxy toward leftist positions and accuse peaceful protests against them as hateful."