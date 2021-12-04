Canadian Liberal wants a ban on 'hurtful' online words against politicians --A censorship filter for the protected class. | 10 April 2021 | A Liberal Canadian politician has suggested the banning of "hurtful" language against politicians online. The provision is going to be included in the upcoming internet censorship bill, to be discussed in parliament in the next few weeks. Steven Guilbeault, a Liberal member of parliament representing the Laurier-Sainte-Marie federal district in Montreal, has been the subject of controversy severally for favoring internet censorship. Now, he is suggesting that the government should ban the use of hurtful language against politicians. As reported by Blackclock, he discussed the issue in a recent podcast, saying "we have seen too many examples of public officials retreating from public service due to the hateful online content targeted towards themselves."