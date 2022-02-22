Insane in the membrane: Canadian MP claims 'honk honk' is code for 'Heil Hitler' --Canadian MP says truckers, social media users saying 'honk honk' are spreading pro-Hitler message | 22 Feb 2022 | Canadian Liberal MP Ya'ara Saks stated Monday that the onomatopoeia "honk honk" was a coded message meaning "Heil Hitler." Saks gave her testimony before Parliament on Monday, where she lamented perceived government inaction regarding the truckers. "How many guns need to be seized?" Saks asked from her podium. "How much vitriol do we have to see of 'Honk Honk' -- which is an acronym for 'Heil Hitler' -- do we need to see on social media?"