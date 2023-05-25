Canadian police officer who gave $50 to Freedom Convoy ordered to work 80 unpaid hours as punishment --Constable Michael Brisco will be forced to serve the extra hours on rest days and vacations. | 23 May 2023 | A Canadian police officer who donated $50 to the Freedom Convoy last year was told by an adjudicator he must work 80 unpaid hours as punishment. Last Thursday, Constable Michael Brisco of the Windsor Police Service in a penalty hearing was given his sentence by retired Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) Superintendent Morris Elbers. Elbers said the $50 donation was a "serious" violation and that the hours will be worked on vacation or rest days. Lawyers for Windsor police wanted Brisco to work 140 unpaid hours as punishment... Brisco's lawyer, Shane Miles, had earlier noted how Brisco's $50, like everyone else's money donated to the Freedom Convoy, never made it to the Convoy leaders because the federal government froze the organizers' online accounts.