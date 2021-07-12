Canadian province allows grocers to ban unvaccinated food shoppers | 6 Dec 2021 | Grocery stores in Canada's New Brunswick province are now allowed to lay down the law with shoppers who aren't vaccinated against Covid-19: No jab, no food. The provision -- which was contained in a "winter action plan" announced by New Brunswick Health Minister Dorothy Shephard on Friday -- gives grocery stores, malls and salons the option of either enforcing physical-distancing rules or requiring proof of vaccination to enter their establishments. Other new restrictions include limiting household gatherings to 20 people, capping outdoor gatherings at 50 people and requiring unvaccinated people to avoid indoor gatherings -- in other words, a lonely and potentially hungry Christmas for the unjabbed... Citizens must register to travel, and all unvaccinated people entering the province must be quarantined and take a test to prove they’re not infected after 10 days in isolation.