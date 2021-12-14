Canadian province stops giving boosters to elders who have had COVID in the past due to severe, life-threatening side effects --The immunization committee of Quebec reversed its recommendation after reports of severe side effects. | 11 Dec 2021 | The Quebec government had to stop giving boosters to elders who had received two doses of the COVID vaccine and previously had COVID due to severe, life-threatening side effects. The province’s immunization committee initially recommended that elders who had COVID in the past and who also received both doses of a COVID vaccine be given a booster shot. However, elders in that category reacted very poorly to the booster. Many patients developed a fever after receiving their third dose. They lost appetite, became physically weak, tired and lethargic, Le Devoir reported. In more severe cases, the booster dose caused the patients difficulties in breathing and lowering oxygen levels. Some elders also became delirious after receiving the injection.