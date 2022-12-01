Canadian Ronald McDonald House Threatens to Evict Unvaccinated Child Cancer Patients and Their Parents | 12 Dec 2022 | Ronald McDonald Houses in British Columbia and Yukon, Canada, plan to evict child cancer patients and their parents if they don't get the COVID-19 shot by the end of January. "Beginning January 17, 2022, everyone five years and older who are working, staying, or visiting our facilities (both the House at 4567 Heather St., Vancouver and at the Family Room in Surrey Memorial Hospital) must show proof of full vaccination (two doses), in addition to completing our existing screening, unless an Accommodation has been sought and has been explicitly approved and granted by RMH BC in writing," a letter from RMH British Columbia & Yukon Senior Director of Family Services Leslie Louie states.