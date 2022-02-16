Canadian truckers react to Trudeau invoking Emergencies Act: 'He just gained more freedom fighters' --One trucker quit his job and stayed with the Freedom Convoy | 15 Feb 2022 | Truckers who remained in Ottawa on Monday evening were largely undeterred by Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's use of the Emergencies Act, felt it was another "power grab" and said they would continue their protest. One trucker committed to staying opted to resign from his company after he was suspended Monday. "The more they are trying to put us to the corner, the more we are willing to stand our ground," another trucker, Edward Martyrosya, told Fox News. "I think it's wonderful," trucker Csaba Vizi said of Emergencies Act. "I'll tell you why: because even more Canadians who have been looking at the whole thing passively from their home, their couch...they might want to wake up and stand up with us." Trudeau "just gained more freedom fighters," Vizi continued.