Canadian Woman Dies Seven Minutes After Getting COVID Booster | 9 Oct 2022 | A sixty-nine-year-old woman died on Sept. 14, 2022, in Saskatoon (Saskatchewan), Canada, seven minutes after getting a booster dose of a COVID shot at a Shoppers Drug Mart. Carol Diane Pierce, who was reportedly healthy, received the booster and was waiting during the required 15-minute period of observation before leaving the drugstore when she suddenly collapsed on the floor. "My mom text me right after she got the shot to let me know she was waiting the 15 minute and I text her back," said Pierce's daughter Stephanie Foster. "She text me at 12:31 pm and said she was waiting her 15 minutes. At 12:38 pm she was unconscious in [the drug store]. It was right after then that they say 'she dropped dead before she hit the floor' in Shoppers Drug Mart. That is what the docs have told us."