[Regarding the top story in CLG's previous newsletter (Dec. 31), Paul H. of Tasmania, AU, emailed the CLG with the following comments on Friday: "Just letting you know that this story is false - it was not vax protesters that burned the front door of Old Parliament House (note - only the front door), it was Australian Aboriginal First Nations protesters. This is distinct from the huge freedom protests in Australia which have been overwhelmingly peaceful, except earlier in 2021 when there was heavy handed policing in Victoria (note - mainly in one state, not all of Australia)." Paul then provided CLG with the following article link, noting that the fire set to the doors of Old Parliament was not set by anti-vax protesters but rather Canberra Indigenous leaders. Paul made another point: "Also to note, it's the Australian states and private businesses that are imposing vax mandates and not the Australian federal government. Hence, restrictions for non-vaxxed differ markedly depending on what state you live in. It's kinda like saying that the crazy restrictions in New York state are representative of all of the US."]

Canberra Indigenous leaders say protesters who allegedly set fire to Old Parliament House do not represent Aboriginal tent embassy | 31 Dec 2021 | Local Aboriginal elders and leaders have denounced the actions of protesters who allegedly set fire to the doors of Old Parliament House in Canberra. The front facade of the building was first set alight on December 21, forcing the Museum of Australian Democracy to temporarily close. Thursday's fire is believed to have begun after protesters performed a smoking ceremony, which had been approved by ACT police. The fire was put out within 20 minutes of firefighters arriving on the scene, and authorities said the building sustained minimal internal damage.

See also: Probe Into Old Parliament Fire Under Way | 30 Dec 2021 | Fire damage to the front doors of the historic Old Parliament House in the nation's capital, Canberra, was "tragic" and potentially irreparable, Museum of Australian Democracy Director Daryl Karp says. The fire broke out amid a protest at the entrance to the historic building on Thursday, causing extensive damage to the doors and portico... Protesters had been outside the building for more than a week and started a traditional smoking ceremony, which may be connected to the fire that engulfed the front entrance of the historic building. A previous fire was started by protesters near the building on Dec. 21.