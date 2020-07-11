Candace Owens targets Facebook 3rd-party fact-checkers with lawsuit | 06 Nov 2020 | Conservative activist Candace Owens said Thursday that she plans to sue Facebook's third-party fact-checkers over perceived censorship of her social media posts. "It is time to fact-check the fact-checkers," Owens said in a video posted to her Twitter account. "I'm going to put these suckers through discovery and figure out what the relationship is that they have with Facebook." Owens gave an example of an instance that she alleged crossed the line. "Quite literally a doctor gave his opinion about COVID-19, which I shared, and Facebook issued a strike on my account because they said only information that they agree with about COVID-19...was acceptable," she said.