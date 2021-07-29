'Can't spend halftime in opponent's locker room': GOP push to oust Cheney, Kinzinger | 27 July2021 | Florida congressman to introduce transparency bill targeting Biden family members Freedom Caucus Chairman Andy Biggs introduced a resolution aimed at removing Republican Reps. [deep-state neocons] Liz Cheney, of Wyoming and Adam Kinzinger, of Illinois, from the House GOP conference Tuesday morning, two lawmakers confirmed to The Post. Biggs (R-Ariz.) pointed to Cheney and Kinzinger's decision to accept Speaker Nancy Pelosi's (D-Calif.) invitation to sit on the Jan. 6 select committee, which a sizable number of GOP lawmakers have alleged is politically motivated and skewed in Democrats' favor. Kinzinger and Cheney's decision to buck party lines and serve on the panel has been met with sharp backlash from a number of their colleagues, with House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) going as far as referring to them as "Pelosi Republicans."