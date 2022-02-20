Capitol fence to be reinstalled ahead of Biden's State of the Union address | 20 Feb 2022 | Security officials will reinstall fencing around the Capitol next week ahead of Joe Biden's State of the Union address, Fox News can confirm. U.S. Capitol Police are bracing for a potential "Freedom Convoy" truck protest to Washington, D.C., for the March 1 speech. "Freedom Convoy" truckers have been protesting in Canada for weeks against coronavirus restrictions and vaccine mandates and caused a temporary blockade of the busy Ambassador Bridge border crossing between Windsor and Detroit. Capitol Police say they are "aware" of similar protests coming to Washington, D.C., and are making plans to both "facilitate" First Amendment protest activity while working with law enforcement agencies and the D.C. National Guard to prepare for Biden's address.