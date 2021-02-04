Capitol locked down, 2 officers injured and suspect in custody after person rams vehicle into barrier - police --United States Capitol was locked down on Friday due to an 'exterior security threat' | 02 April 2021 | The United States Capitol was locked down on Friday due to an "exterior security threat," as the United States Capitol Police (USCP) said two officers were injured after a car rammed into them. "Due to an exterior security threat, no entry or exit is permitted at this time in any building in the Capitol complex," a voice announcement throughout the complex sounded... Capitol Police outside of the building were seen tending to at least one person on the ground, with two stretchers rolled out and large amounts of law enforcement and first responder activity. Two people were pushed on separate stretchers into two separate ambulances, which have left the scene. The entry point where the scene unfolded is directly where senators and aides enter the Capitol each day.