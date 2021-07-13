Capitol Police Will Use Military Surveillance Equipment on Citizens to 'Identify Emerging Threats' | 12 July 2021 | Last week, after Nancy Pelosi announced that they would be opening "state-police" offices in key regions across the country, the Capitol Hill Police are being reclassified as "an intelligence-based protective agency." They will be given access to high-powered US military surveillance equipment that is traditionally used to monitor enemy forces in war zones. On July 2nd, Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin granted the use of 8 'Persistent Surveillance Systems Ground -- Medium (PSSG-M) units' to the federal police force. The equipment will be added to the current security infrastructure and be used to help assist "steady-state" missions and monitor US civilian actions to "identify emerging threats." The technology was frequently used in Afghanistan and Iraq to gather intelligence on enemies in hostile regions.