Captain Alan Dana: The Implications of the Experimental Injections on Air Travel | 9 Nov 2022 | Speaking at General Assembly Meeting #64 on Monday, November 7, Captain Alan Dana gave an eye-opening presentation on his firsthand experience as a pilot during the rollout of the experimental Covid-19 injections. Captain Dana is a highly experienced pilot who has always taken good care of his health. He holds British, US, and Australian professional Airline Transport Licences, including an FAA Accident Prevention Councillor designation. His total experience is over 35 years, now exceeding 23,000 flight hours. When his employer Qantas insisted he take a novel Covid-19 injection, Alan refused. Qantas fired him. Now, he and other flight crew are taking them to court.