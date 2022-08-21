Car blast kills daughter of Russian philosopher Dugin --Investigators suspect an improvised explosive device was used | 20 Aug 2022 | A powerful explosion ripped apart an SUV near Moscow on Saturday night, instantly killing its driver, identified as Darya Dugina, the daughter of Russian political commentator Aleksandr Dugin. The incident took place on a highway 20km west of Moscow at around 9:35pm local time, with witnesses saying the blast occurred in the middle of the road, scattering debris all around. The car, which was engulfed in flames, then crashed into a fence, according to photos and videos from the scene.