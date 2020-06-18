'Career criminal' NYC brute held on bail for knocking 92-year-old into fire hydrant | 17 June 2020 | He's schizophrenic, has 103 arrests to his name and there's no evidence the city's mental-health apparatus has helped him. Now the "career criminal" charged with shoving a 92-year-old woman onto the ground and into a fire hydrant is finally off the streets and being held on bail as he faces prison. Rashid Brimmage, 31, charged with assault for the unprovoked June 12 attack, was held in lieu of $50,000 cash bail or $100,000 bond during a virtual arraignment held Wednesday in Manhattan Criminal Court. "He's a violent predicate felon facing a minimum of five years in state prison for this case," said Assistant District Attorney Courtney Razner, making the case for why Brimmage should be held on even higher bail of $100,000 cash or $300,000 bond.