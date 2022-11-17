Caroline Wren on Arizona: '48% of the Tabulation Centers Went Down Election Day' | 17 Nov 2022 | Kari Lake adviser Caroline Wren talks to War Room host Steve Bannon about the muddled Arizona election, where they hindered voting on Election Day and have added an endless stream of ballots in the last 8 days. "This doesn't happen in other states. This is unbelievable. We're watching Maricopa [County] just keep finding more ballots, and the lack of communication between Maricopa County and the different campaigns and legal teams is really stunning. They don't give us any straight information... We ask for it politely...and it's just nothing." (Video)