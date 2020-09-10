Carrollton mayoral candidate jailed on 109 felony counts in vote fraud case --Zul Mirza Mohamed faces 25 counts of unlawful possession of a ballot and 84 counts of fraudulent use of a mail ballot application. | 08 Oct 2020 | A Carrollton mayoral candidate was arrested Wednesday and faces 109 felony charges related to accusations of voter fraud, Denton County authorities said. Zul Mirza Mohamed, 39, faces 25 counts of unlawful possession of a ballot -- all second-degree felonies -- and 84 counts of fraudulent use of a mail ballot application -- all third-degree felonies... Mohamed was arrested and was being held in the Denton County jail. Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton said Thursday that his election fraud unit assisted the Sheriff's Office in arresting Mohamed.