Case of Human Bird Flu Reported in China, State Media Claims Risk of Large-Scale Transmission Low | 15 July 2021 | A 55-year-old man has been hospitalized in Bazhong City, in China’s southwestern Sichuan Province after being infected with H5N6, or avian influenza A. The man tested positive for the virus on July 6 after he was hospitalized with a fever, the New York Times reported. According to the CCP state media, risk of large-scale transmission is low and officials have "activated an emergency response and sterilized the area."