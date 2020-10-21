Casket outside Brooklyn nursing home filled with 6,500 covers of Cuomo's book | 18 Oct 2020 | A silver casket was wheeled to the front of a Brooklyn nursing home Sunday -- and 6,500 copies of the cover of Gov. Andrew Cuomo's new book were dumped into it in protest of his COVID-19 policies. The number of covers was equal to the roughly 6,500 people who have been reported killed by the coronavirus in nursing homes in the state -- although the ralliers said they believe the figure is much higher. "My mother-in-law got COVID in an elder-care facility but died in a hospital, [so] her number does not count" in New York’s nursing-home tally, said Janice Dean, a meteorologist for TV's "Fox & Friends" who was among the roughly 50 protesters outside the Cobble Hill Health Center.