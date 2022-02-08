Cassidy Hutchinson Reportedly Worked for Trump Nine Weeks After He Left Office | 2 Aug 2022 | Former White House aide Cassidy Hutchinson, who became a star [alleged] witness in the Select Committee on Jan. 6 show trials, continued to work for former President Donald Trump nine weeks after he left office. Hutchinson, according to government documents published by Business Insider, worked as a "coordinator" in Trump's taxpayer-funded post-presidential office from about Jan. 20, 2021, when the Biden presidency began, to April 1, 2021. Records from the General Services Administration show the low-level aid was raking in what would amount to an annual salary of $90,000. The post-presidential employment lasting months after the Jan. 6 riot stands in stark contrast to the narrative Hutchinson presented to lawmakers in June.