Catholic Bishop David O'Connell Shot Dead in His Home in Los Angeles - Authorities Labeled His Death a Murder | 19 Feb 2023 | Los Angeles Catholic Bishop David O'Connell was shot and killed on Saturday. Police responded to his home at the Hacienda Heights at 1 PM on Saturday and was pronounced dead at the scene. Bishop O'Connell spent more than four decades serving Los Angeles' inner city has been shot dead at the age of 69. Police are investigating O'Connell's death as a murder.