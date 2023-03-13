Catholic student arrested, charged after saying men and women are different --Attorney James Kitchen says options for legal recourse are 'limited' | 12 March 2023 | Arrested for holding Christian beliefs at a Christian school? Canadian Catholic high school student Josh Alexander claims that's the story behind authorities arresting - and charging - him for trying to attend class last month. Alexander was a student at a Canadian Catholic high school in Ontario until he spoke his mind over concerns of men in women's restrooms at the institution. Distinguishing men from women and believing God created only two genders, he suggested, eventually led authorities to arrest and charge him for the offense. [This is where we are, folks. This is where we are. Unless we start fighting back, we're done.]