Catholic Troops Can Refuse COVID Vaccine, Archbishop Declares --"No one should be forced to receive a COVID-19 vaccine if it would violate the sanctity of his or her conscience," Broglio wrote. | 12 Oct 2021 | Catholic U.S. troops should be allowed to refuse the COVID-19 vaccine based solely on conscientious objection and regardless of whether abortion-related tissue was used in its creation or testing, the archbishop for the military declared in a new statement supporting service members who are seeking religious exemptions. "No one should be forced to receive a COVID-19 vaccine if it would violate the sanctity of his or her conscience," said Archbishop for the Military Services Timothy P. Broglio, in a statement released Tuesday... In his new statement, the archbishop said that while he still encourages followers and troops to get vaccinated, some troops have questioned if the church's permission to get vaccinated outweighed their own conscious objections to it. "It does not," Broglio wrote.