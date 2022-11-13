The Cause of Arizona's Machine Tabulator Failure Identified - Ballots Larger Than Printer Parameters | 13 Nov 2022 | The cause of Arizona's massive 30% machine tabulator failure is identified. This action disproportionately affected Republicans and assured delays in counting. Technical expert Dan Sundin has homed in on the likely cause of why 30% of the tabulators in Arizona could not process the majority of Republican ballots on Election Day. The sample ballot .pdfs published by Maricopa County and the Runbeck-printed ballots used for mail-in voting were correctly made to 20-inch length in the 2022 general. So there have been no problems processing Democratic-leaning, mail-in ballots. However, the ballot-on-demand printers used for in-person voting only have 19-inch trays that contain 19-inch ballot paper. This means, for in-person voting, the official ballot image had to be compressed to fit on smaller paper for which it was built. Compression causes the ink to be a little lighter than it should be and thus affects how the tabulators read the ballot.