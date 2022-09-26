Cayler Ellingson's alleged killer not under house arrest, no curfew after posting 'very low' bond - court docs --Former assistant US attorney says "very low" bond is "woefully inadequate" | 26 Sept 2022 |Shannon Brandt, who is accused of fatally hitting 18-year-old Cayler Ellingson with an SUV, is not under house arrest and has no curfew after posting a 50,000 bond, according to court documents obtained by Fox News Digital. Brandt, 41, was released from jail after posting the bond on Sept. 20 after police say he fatally hit Ellington with an SUV during the early morning hours of Sept. 18 following a street dance at a local bar in McHenry, North Dakota. The incident happened around 2:35 a.m., court documents show, stating that Brandt originally fled the scene but later called 911 and told the operator that he hit Ellingson because he believed that the teenager was part of a "Republican extremist group," adding that he had a "political argument" with Ellingson. Brandt also alleged that Ellingson was calling other people to come "get him."