CBP deletes press release outlining arrest of Yemeni border crossers on terror watch list --A number of migrants matching names on the terror watch list have been encountered at the border | 06 April 2021 | Customs and Border Protection (CBP) has deleted a press release detailing the arrest of two Yemeni illegal immigrants who were identified on a terror watch list -- leading to Republicans accusing the Biden administration of a lack of transparency. CBP announced on Monday that two Yemeni men had been apprehended and had been identified on a terror watch list in El Centro Sector in California in the last two months. The first arrest, in January, involved a 33-year-old illegal Yemeni who was on both the FBI's Terrorism Watch List and a No-Fly List. The second occurred last week in the same sector. The 26-year-old was also on both lists. The first was handed over to Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) while the second was being held in federal custody. "Part of the Border Patrol's mission states we will protect the country from terrorists," said Chief Patrol Agent Gregory K. Bovino in the now-deleted press release.