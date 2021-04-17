CBS News Edited Police Body Cam Video to Mask Teen Holding a Gun Before He Was Fatally Shot | 16 April 2021 | CBS News deceptively cropped body camera footage that showed a 13-year-old boy holding a gun before he was fatally shot by Chicago police in March. A law enforcement officer fatally shot Adam Toledo during an encounter in response to gunshots heard on a police scanner. Police said Toledo ignored "verbal directions, fled, used significant force, and was armed with a semiautomatic pistol," which is why the officer fired. Body cam footage released this week appears to show Toledo holding a weapon moments before he was shot, but CBS News posted a clip to its website and Twitter page that cropped out the footage showing the teen's alleged firearm. The CBS News article accompanying the cropped video did not directly acknowledge that Toledo was armed.