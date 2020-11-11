CBS reality shows must now have 50% non-White casts, network says | 09 Nov 2020 | CBS' slate of reality shows will become more diverse in 2021. On Monday, the network introduced an initiative that requires these shows to ensure that 50% of their casts are Black, Indigenous or People of Color, or BIPOC. Additionally, the network has committed to putting at least 25% of its development budget towards creators and producers who are BIPOC. These reality TV targets will kick off during the 2021-22 broadcast season. This initiative follows targets that CBS set for its scripted programs earlier this year as well as a deal to create programming with the NAACP.