CCP takes advantage of Hunter Biden firm to take control over major swaths of American real estate | 28 Oct 2020 | While former Vice President Joe Biden was getting cash and equity kickbacks from his son's crooked business deals with foreign governments, a Chinese company with deep CCP ties was strategically positioning their team to take advantage of Hunter Biden's firm so they could ultimately take control over major swaths of American real estate. In 2015, Gemini Investments claimed a large stake in Rosemont Realty, a sister company of Hunter Biden's Rosemont Seneca firm. The Chinese used their majority stake to take advantage of the U.S. They pledged $3 billion for "commercial office property acquisitions" in the US. This gave the Chinese power over 8 million square feet of American real estate in thirteen states, as Hunter Biden's firm became a wide-open door for the Chinese to take advantage of the United States. Gemini Investments...[the investment arm] of Sino-Ocean Group -- a state owned enterprise that includes high ranking Chinese Communist Party members sitting in high level leadership positions. [In December 2015, Gemini Rosemont formed a strategic partnership with Gemini Investments, a Hong Kong based publicly traded affiliate of Sino-Ocean Group, a Chinese real estate investment company, creating Gemini Rosemont.]