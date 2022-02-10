CDC: 222 People at the Grand Canyon Got Sick With 'Explosive' Symptom

CDC: 222 People at the Grand Canyon Got Sick With 'Explosive' Symptoms | 30 Sept 2022 | The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) said that a possible norovirus outbreak sickened at least 222 people who visited Grand Canyon National Park in Arizona. "At least 222 rafters and backpackers became infected, probably with norovirus," said the agency in a recent update. "Strong partnerships with river outfitters and National Park staff members enabled implementation of prevention and control measures." Between April 1 and June 17, tourists reported being sick during or after their trips to the Grand Canyon, the CDC said.