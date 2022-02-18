CDC Admits PCR Tests Were Used to Harvest People's DNA Without Consent | 18 Feb 2022 | If you've gotten a Covid test, there's a change your DNA has been harvested without your consent. Following a worrisome tweet from the CDC on Wednesday, another widely criticized so-called "conspiracy theory" has become reality: Covid-19 PCR tests have been forwarded to laboratories for mapping "genomic sequencing" without consent. The procedure of genomic sequencing is used to examine the genetic makeup of viruses. In summary, if you consented to a PCR nose swab, your genetic material may have been transmitted to a facility outside of the United States and utilized for reasons you were unaware of. The CDC noted in the film "its [PCR tests] being used by scientists all over the world to track the emergence of SARS-CoV-2 variants."