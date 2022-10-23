CDC Advisers Recommend Adding COVID-19 Vaccines to Childhood Immunization Schedule | 21 Oct 2022 | Advisers to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) on Oct. 20 recommended adding COVID-19 vaccines to the child and adolescent immunization schedules, despite the vaccines still being under emergency authorization for some children. The Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices (ACIP) cast the vote during a meeting on updating the schedules for youth and adults. All members voted to add the Moderna, Pfizer, and Novavax vaccines to the 2023 schedules, asserting that the vaccines, despite waning effectiveness, can still prevent severe disease. The Pfizer and Moderna bivalent boosters will also be added if ACIP's advice is taken. The CDC and partner groups review schedule recommendations from the ACIP. The American Academy of Family Physicians, one of the groups, said that it would review the ACIP's recommendation.