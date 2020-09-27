CDC and Fauci's NIAID Add Non-Pneumonia Deaths to US COVID-19 Totals Unlike Other Countries - If These Deaths are Removed, US Has 86,000 COVID-19 Deaths | 26 Sept 2020 | For months doctors and investigative journalists have wondered why state coronavirus death counts include motorcycle accidents, homicides, birth defects, gunshot wounds and thousands of intentional injuries and poisonings to the US Coronavirus death totals. It's almost as if the medical elites are doing all they can to pad the coronavirus death counts? In Singapore the medical experts follow the World Health Organization guidelines and DO NOT INCLUDE non-pneumonia coronavirus fatalities in their death counts. If the US followed the same system as much of the world the total number of coronavirus deaths in the US would be 86,000 or something you'd see in a bad flu season. In 2017-2018 the US had an intense flu season. 61,000 Americans died.