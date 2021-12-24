CDC Confirms Comirnaty Not Available in USA, Meaning No FDA-Approved COVID Vax Is Available to Americans | 23 Dec 2021 | Despite news reports claiming otherwise, the CDC has officially confirmed that Comirnaty is not currently available in the United States, meaning no FDA-approved Covid vaccine is available to Americans. The new Pfizer Covid vaccine, Comirnaty, was approved by the FDA in August of this year, making it the first COVID-19 vaccine to receive a full FDA authorization. Previously, the Pfizer vaccine and all other COVID-19 vaccines were being used under an Emergency Use Authorization (EUA), and this is what was granted to the Pfizer vaccine as it was originally manufactured and labeled.