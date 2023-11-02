CDC Data Reveal Multiple COVID Jabs Can Knock Up to 24 Years off a Person's Expected Lifespan | 9 Feb 2023 | The latest health data from the government of New South Wales (NSW) in Australia confirms something we have been warning you about for quite some time now: covid "vaccines" produce vaccine-induced AIDS (VAIDS), which in turn sheds many years off a person's life - and progressively more so with the passage of time. Last year, an average double-injected Aussie who took the initial covid jab series was found to be 10.72 times more likely to "catch Omicron" compared to his unvaccinated counterpart. This year, that same double-jabbed Aussie is 20 times more likely to get sick, while his triple-vaxxed and beyond counterparts are at least 35 times more likely to fall ill. To corroborate this, a new study from the Cleveland Clinic shows that the risk of illness and early death increases exponentially with each subsequent injection -- and that risk continues to increase indefinitely and never wanes as some people previously believed was the case.