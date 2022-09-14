CDC Director Admits Agency Gave False Information on COVID-19 Vaccine Safety Monitoring | 13 Sept 2022 | The director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has acknowledged publicly for the first time that the agency gave false information about its COVID-19 vaccine safety monitoring. Dr. Rochelle Walensky, the agency's director, said in a letter made public on Sept. 12 that the CDC did not analyze certain types of adverse event reports at all in 2021, despite the agency previously saying it started in February 2021. "CDC performed PRR analysis between March 25, 2022, through July 31, 2022," Walensky said. "CDC also recently addressed a previous statement made to the Epoch Times to clarify PRR were not run between February 26, 2021, to September 30, 2021."