CDC Director Admits Claim That Over 99% of In-Hospital Covid Deaths Were Among Unvaccinated People Was Junk | 9 Aug 2021 | CDC Director Rochelle Walensky admitted during a press briefing last week that her claim that over 99% of covid patients dying in hospitals were unvaccinated was false. The claim, which was also echoed by Anthony Fauci, Surgeon General Vivek Murthy and other top officials, was shown to be a lie by the CDC's own data released by the Washington Post on July 29. The CDC's data showed the number of covid patient in-hospital deaths in May were 15% among the vaccinated, not 0.5% as they all claimed -- which is 30x higher than they stated.