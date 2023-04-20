CDC Director Admits Vaccinated Individuals Can Transmit COVID-19 to Others | 20 April 2023 | A top U.S. health official acknowledged on April 19 that people who have received a COVID-19 vaccine can transmit the disease to others. Dr. Rochelle Walensky, the director of the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), made the unsupported claim in 2021 that people who had received a COVID-19 vaccine "do not carry the virus" and "do not get sick." ...Dr. Tracy Hoeg, an epidemiologist based in California, also said the papers don't support Walensky's claim. "They all report observed reductions but none of them found that 'vaccinated people do not carry the virus, do not get sick,'" Hoeg told The Epoch Times in a Twitter message. "Are they kidding? Seems delusional to come to that conclusion from those article." Even in March 2021, Walensky's claim drew criticism from scientists... The U.S. Food and Drug Administration, which authorized the vaccines, said when authorizing them that the clinical trials did not test transmission and has maintained that stance to the present day. [What? Didn't test transmission? But the Biden regime forced people across the board to take this experimental mRNA clot shot, and people are dropping dead all over the place - no media coverage. #Nuremberg2.]