CDC Director Rochelle Walensky, who previously said vaccinated people 'don't get sick,' tests positive a month after getting booster shot | 22 Oct 2022 | CDC Director Rochelle Walensky tested positive for COVID-19 on Friday night. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said in a statement that Walensky was experiencing mild symptoms and was resting at home. Walensky will participate in CDC meetings virtually. Reuters reported that Walensky was not at the White House at the end of this week and had not met in person with any senior U.S. officials before testing positive for COVID-19. The CDC statement said that Walensky was "up to date" with her vaccines.