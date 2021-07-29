CDC director says European-style health passes 'may very well be a path forward' in US | 28 July 2021 | European-style health passes for admission to public venues "may very well be a path forward" in the United States, said Centers for Disease Control and Prevention Director Rochelle Walensky. France passed a law Monday requiring health passes to enter restaurants, bars, and other public venues. To receive a health pass, people must prove that they are fully vaccinated, recently tested negative for the virus, or recently recovered from the virus. "They're issuing health passes there [in Europe]...if you have a health pass," a host told Walensky during a Wednesday morning interview. "Is that something that the CDC would ever lean in to, or perhaps advise here?" "You know, I think some communities are doing that, and that may very well be a path forward," Walensky responded.