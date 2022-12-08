CDC Ends Differentiation of Unvaccinated Under Coronavirus Guidelines | The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) updated its coronavirus guidelines to end the differentiation of the unvaccinated. Released Thursday, the new guidelines make a variety of changes that would have been unthinkable a year or even six months ago, including a lift on mandatory quarantines for individuals exposed to the virus, an end to screening people with no symptoms, and the elimination of testing recommendations after potential exposure. Contact tracing will also be limited to hospitals and high-risk groups living in nursing homes. The most surprising change is perhaps the CDC’s regard for treating the unvaccinated. Per NPR: "It also brings the recommendations for unvaccinated people in line with people who are fully vaccinated - an acknowledgment of the high levels of population immunity in the U.S., due to vaccination, past COVID-19 infections or both."