CDC extending travel mask mandate 15 more days --The CDC is extending its mask mandate despite protests from airlines | 13 April 2022 | The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) will extend its travel mask mandate for 15 more days despite protests from airlines. Joe Biden's administration had previously extended the federal mask mandate to April 18 in early March. Airline CEOS united in calling on Biden to end the mandate on March 24, but to no avail. Biden's CDC is making the extension due to a recent increase in COVID-19 cases in the U.S.