CDC Finds More Cases of Heart Inflammation Than Expected in Vaccinated Young Males | 23 June 2021 | More than 1,200 cases of heart inflammation in adolescents and young adults following Pfizer's or Moderna's COVID vaccine have been reported to health authorities in the United States, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) said on June 23. The bulk of the reports submitted to the Vaccine Adverse Event Reporting System, a passive reporting system run by two top health agencies, dealt with myocarditis or pericarditis experienced after a second dose of a messenger RNA-based COVID-19 vaccine. Of the 1,226 reports of post-vaccination heart inflammation -- a jump from under 800 -- 827 were for myocarditis or pericarditis after dose two... Of the 323 cases meeting the CDC's case definition, 309 were hospitalized. Nine are still hospitalized. The case rate based on reports to the reporting system is higher than expected in young males.