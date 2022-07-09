CDC Gave Facebook Misinformation About COVID-19 Vaccines, Emails Show | 6 Sept 2022 | The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) passed misinformation to Facebook as the partners worked to combat misinformation, according to newly released emails, in the most recent example of CDC officials making false or misleading claims. In a June 3 message, a Facebook official said the CDC had helped the company to "debunk claims about COVID vaccines and children," and asked for assistance addressing claims about the vaccines for babies and toddlers, including the claim that the [often deadly] vaccines weren't effective. Several weeks later, after U.S. regulators authorized the Moderna and Pfizer vaccines for young children and the CDC recommended them, a CDC official responded by offering unsupported information. "Claims that COVID-19 vaccines are ineffective for children ages 6 months to 4 years are false and belief in such claims could lead to back vaccine hesitancy," the CDC official wrote. The names of all of the officials mentioned in this story were redacted in the emails, which were released as part of ongoing litigation against the U.S. government.